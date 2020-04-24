1 hour ago

Describing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as 'hypocrite', lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe alleges that the Akufo-Addo government took undue advantage of the support of the opposition NDC and Ghanaians to fight the deadly novel coronavirus to launch the re-election of President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama asserted that the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin took to his social media handle to write “#4More4Nana” when the President announced three months free water supply in the country.

“In any case, the hypocrisy of the NPP always comes to bare. When we started this COVID-19, we thought that the country is confronted with this dangerous virus and so we should all rally around our President to solve the problem, but little did we know that the President is using the pandemic to launch his re-election. Nobody knew until the President announced that there will be three months free water; Presidential staffers took to their social media platforms, especially Eugene Arhin wrote on his social media that '#4More4Nana'," he asserted.

He said the NDC were alarmed to learn after the Minority in Parliament had agreed for the Akufo-Addo government to use money from the Stabilization Fund to help the needy had been used by the ruling NPP as a campaign tool to launch the President's re-election, while people die from the virus.

He, however, assured the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government to set the records straight and not allow them to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians and make President Akufo-Addo appear before Ghanaians as someone who has done a yeoman’s job for the country.

“If anybody makes his mind to sing the praise of Nana Addo, nobody should think that other Ghanaians are not wise; we all agreed that this is a dangerous virus in the country and so we should rally around the President, but if they want to use this to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians, we will set the records straight,” he fumed.

He maintained that the President had the opportunity to have closed the borders early; thus, there would have been no need for the social interventions if he had done that, hence, President Akufo-Addo does not deserve any praise.

“Nobody should make us angry, so far, Ghanaians have endured and kept quiet and so nobody should make Ghanaians angry. We are quietly watching what is happening in the country,” he mentioned.