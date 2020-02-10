45 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Juaboso in the Western Region, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has accused government of using ‘rough tactics’ to win the December 7 polls.

According to him, members of the NPP have targeted former President John Dramani Mahama to ‘paint him black’ in the eyes of the electorates.

“It’s a desperate attempt by the NPP to tag Mr Mahama as corrupt. But whatever be the case, President Nana Addo will lose the 2020 election,” He said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’

Mr Akandoh however noted that the recent Airbus saga linked to Mr Mahama is “unfortunate”.

“It’s a bad strategy, but I can assure them it will not work,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.