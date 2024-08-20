4 hours ago

The founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has described the manifesto launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a waste of useful time.

The ordained man of God said the policies and promises announced by candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are recycled, unfulfilled promises.

He stated that the organization of the event and speaker after speaker demonstrated that the ruling NPP has nothing special to offer Ghanaians and should be voted out come December 7.

He averred that the policies announced “show that the NPP has nothing new to offer Ghanaians. They have nothing to do to make the country progress. They lack creative and effective solutions to resolve our challenges.

"The policies are recycled promises, which they have failed to deliver. Dr. Bawumia promises to scrap E-Levy and other nuisance taxes, but this administration, of which he is part, introduced these same policies that have created extreme hardship for Ghanaians. So, tell me the unique thing that they have promised to do for Ghanaians.”

He argued that if Dr. Bawumia was a different person from a different party, it would have been a different story, and trusting the policies would not have been a problem.

“They wasted our time and made unrealistic promises. They have nothing to offer. They have made money over the period and are making merry instead of resolving our challenges,” he added.

He assured Ghanaians that his party would invest in the people, revive all the collapsed factories of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, invest in youth-led businesses, reduce the cost of living, and take other initiatives to help restore confidence in the economy.