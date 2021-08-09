1 hour ago

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, will break the eight years election cycle in Ghana with a victory in the 2024 polls.

According to him, the aim is to sustain the socio-economic gains that the Akufo-Addo administration has achieved.

He said that would be hinged on the party’s commitment to accelerate socio-economic and infrastructural development across the country, and the various social intervention programmes that are transforming the lives of all Ghanaians under the stewardship of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He added that President Akufo-Addo is determined to hand over power to another NPP regime, hence his unwavering commitment to working tirelessly at all times to make sure the party succeeds in governance.

Dr. Bawumia made these comments on Sunday, August 8, 2021, when he addressed the Central Regional Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) conference at the University of Cape Coast.

Dr. Bawumia said the NPP is determined to build upon the solid foundation it had laid and, as well, complete all innovative initiatives in fulfillment of its 2010 manifesto pledge.

The foundation includes; some bold initiatives such as Frthe ee Senior High School, banking sector clean up, NABCO, one constituency, one ambulance, public sector employment, digitalization among others.

He said even though development achievements provide great assurances for the NPP, the party is not going to be complacent but would continue to work hard to win the 2024 election.

He said the NPP is committed to building a prosperous country with a resilient economy, free and fair trade, efficient public sector to support the growth of the private sector to create jobs.

“Ghanaians will continue to give the mandate to NPP to continue governance beyond 2024. We will deliver, and we will break the eight-year electoral tenure in Ghana with our strong foundation. The NPP will not disappoint Ghana,” Vice President Bawumia assured, as he called on the youth of the party to rededicate themselves to that pursuit, saying “let’s see ourselves as collaborators and agents of break the eight.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also said he is confident the next flagbearer of NPP will win the 2024 polls.

He said this on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the 29th-anniversary celebration of the NPP.

“Today, the challenges that confront our country, the difficulties that we have been plunged into by the COVID-19 pandemic are going to give us the opportunity to grow stronger and stronger and that strengthening of our party and its organs means one thing, and I am very confident of it that on December 7, 2024, the new NPP presidential candidate is going to win the election.”