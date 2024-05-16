43 minutes ago

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is committed to a peaceful transition of power should they lose the 2024 general elections.

Addressing the media in Accra on May 15, 2024, Quartey emphasized the NPP's dedication to a smooth electoral process.

"As a political party, our hope, wish, and belief are that the good people of this country will grant us another mandate due to our work in infrastructure and other interventions.

"However, if they decide otherwise, we will hand over peacefully and regroup for the future. By God's grace, we believe we can break the eight," citinewsroom.com quoted him as saying.

He warned against any form of electoral violence, stressing that legal action would be taken against offenders regardless of their political affiliations.

This statement follows incidents of violence during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, which led to the arrest of Asutifi South MP, Collins Dauda.

"Let me reiterate, based on my track record, that anyone engaging in unlawful activities will face the law. This is not political vindictiveness; it is about upholding justice," Quartey asserted.

His comment comes in response to concerns from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) about the current administration's readiness to hand over power if defeated in the election.

The NDC's apprehensions were sparked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent comments, where he expressed reluctance to concede to an opponent he had previously defeated twice.

In a press conference, NDC National Chairman Asiedu Nketiah urged the NPP to ensure a peaceful transfer of power for the nation's stability.