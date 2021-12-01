2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Mr Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi has said the Majority Caucus in Parliament will match the Minority caucus boot for boot.

Both the NDC and the NPP are claiming to have the vast majority even though they equally have 137 seats each.

According to him, the NPP caucus will no longer sit down for the NDC to take them for granted.

Mr Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi explained the NPP members are not planning to be docile to be bullied by the NDC MPs yet again.

“We’re expecting that there will be an understanding among the two sides the greater part need to go to the greater part aspect and the minority to their facet, we will not sit down for them (NDC) to step on us…if there’s still no comprehending, we will advise ourselves,” Mr Michael Okyere exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Parliament with Majority members on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, approved the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government presented by Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17, 2021.

The approval was done by the majority in parliament.

A total of 138 members voted for the approval of the budget which was last Friday rejected by their counterparts on the Minority side.

Even though it was approved, members on the Minority side boycotted Tuesday’s proceedings of the house ahead of the approval of the budget.