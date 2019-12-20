39 minutes ago

Some youth of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Mion constituency of the Northern Region in fury nearly beat up the District Chief Executive of the area, Hon Mohammed Hashim Abdallah.

The DCE after the assembly elections went to congratulate Hon Ndung Amin for winning the elections but the youth fiercely rebuked him, called him a hypocrite and questioned his loyalty to the NPP.

In the heated exchange of words, the DCE entered his car and drove away amidst hooting and insults by the angry youth.

The Youth accused the DCE of campaigning for a known NDC assembly aspirant, Mr. Abdul Rahaman Mohammed against the Secretary of the party, Mr Iddrisu Udung Amin in the Jimli electoral area. They alleged that Hon Hashim openly campaigned and sponsored the NDC man to beat his own party compatriot.

Mr. Iddrisu Ndung Amin an incumbent polled 830 votes’ whiles his closed contender, Mr. Abdul Rahaman Mohammed got 772 votes.

This infuriated the NPP youth when the DCE came to congratulate the constituency Secretary for winning the elections.

Speaking on the Neesim FM morning show, a local radio station in Tamale, hosted by Hamza Lansah Lolly, one of the youth, Mr Musah Abubakar reiterated that, the Mion DCE is an enemy of the NPP, adding that, his continued stay in office as DCE for Mion will create doom for the party in the 2020 elections.

“The DCE is doing nothing for the development of the District since he became DCE he should tell us what he did for the party and the youth....nothing. He did not bring any development to the people of Mion. We want the President to sack him,” He said with fury

The youth leader of the party also accused the Mion DCE of sabotaging chances of the NPP parliamentary candidate of the area, Mr. Abdul Aziz Ayaba.

“The DCE has started campaigning against our parliamentary candidate, Mr Ayaba…. When Mr Hashim led the party in the 2016 elections he performed poorly and now that we have someone who can win the seat for us he is going around sabotaging our efforts,” He fumed.

The constituency research officer of the party, Mohammed Yakubu bemoaned that the attitude of the DCE towards members of the party will thwart the party’s efforts to win the Mion seat.

He said the DCE actions and inactions is sabotaging the party’s chances in the upcoming 2020 general elections. “Our DCE relationship with the rank and file has nothing to write home about...the whole constituency is unhappy with him”.

Meanwhile, when the DCE was reached on phone for his side of the story, he said will respond to the issue later. The DCE told the producer of the show, he is at a funeral and therefore cannot talk.