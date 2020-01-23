2 hours ago

The inauguration of the Amasaman Municipal Assembly came to a halt Thursday morning after a section of the ruling NPP youth disrupted the exercise with a demonstration.

They are registering their displeasure against the MCE, Clement Wilkinson who they claim brought some unknown people to be sworn in as Unit Committee members.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the Constituency Youth Organizer, Philip Kwaku Asante says they are asking for the removal of the MCE.

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country are being inaugurated on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

This follows the successful completion of the District Level Elections held across the country about a month ago.

“The programs are expected to start at 9:00 am for the morning session and 2:00 pm for the afternoon session,” a government communique said.

“Regional Ministers are kindly requested to take the necessary steps to ensure that all MMDAs within their jurisdiction are prepared for this important ceremony,” the statement added.

The MMDAs, as well as their Unit Committees, were dissolved on October 7, 2019, to pave way for the District Level Elections.

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) were tasked to take responsibility for the day-to-day running of the executive and administrative functions of their respective assemblies in line with Article 243(2)B of the 1992 Constitution during the period of dissolution.

