1 hour ago

Some angry youth believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have set some properties of the party ablaze to protest the rumoured disqualification of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) from the party’s internal primaries.

According to reports reaching Angelfmonlinegh.com, the youth are known supporters of the MCE, who had sought to contest as MP on the party’s tickets.

Rumours had it he had been disqualified from the race by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

Items set on fire include some furniture, Television set and other properties that belong to the party.

The youth believe the party’s NEC want to protect Kwaku Agyeman Manu who is the Health Minister.

Reacting to this on Angel FM’s Evening News, the MCE said he does not know and have never come into contact with the party youth that engaged in the act.

“I don’t know, I don’t know their whereabouts…how can I, the MCE be behind people who engage in such criminal acts?,” he queried on the News.