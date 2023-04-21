56 minutes ago

Dr. Aboagye Da-Costa, the Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service who is aspiring to become the next NPP MP for the vacant Kumawu seat, appears to be a leading all candidates who are seeking to win the Kumawu seat.

Reports gathered after one of the contestants, Lawyer Edward Osei pulled out of the parliamentary race to throw his wait behind Dr. Dacosta shows that latter will be victorious on the election day.

So far, the NPP committee for the upcoming by-election has cleared 6 out of eight 8 aspiring candidates to contest the race on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

The aspirants are; Dr. Da Costa Aboagye Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim, Madam Ama Serwaa, Mr. Kwame Appiah-Kubi, Yaw Baah (former Kumawu MP) and Osei Hweree Kwame Bempah.

Dr. Da-Costa whom many have tipped to win the by-election has indicated that he is the right man for the job.

According to the aspirant, who is a native of Kumawu, he is convinced of winning the upcoming by-elections to lead as the MP for the area.

He is placed on the 3rd position on the ballot paper.

communication and community engagement network with a responsibility to facilitate experience sharing, advocacy, learning, and promotion of better health through building stronger risk communication systems in the 15 ECOWAS member states.

Dr. Aboagye is a fellow of the Higher Education Academy of England and Wales, an international consultant, an external examiner for both the University of Salford and the London Metropolitan University and a reviewer for the Global Health Promotion Journal.

In 2021, he was nominated to be a member of the Partnership for Evidence-based Response to COVID-19, a consortium made up of organizations such as the World Economic Forum, African Union, Resolve to Save Lives, the World Health Organization ,and private sector actors. He was later designated by the consortium to present research evidence on human impact, public health, and social measures in Africa.

In 2022, the United States Government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a new, five-year $29 million partnership with Dr. Aboagye’s division of the Ghana Health Service to support the widespread adoption of life-saving health behaviors across Ghana. Under the leadership of Dr. Aboagye, the project continues to produce many successes including a launch of a National Health Promotion Strategy for Ghana.

He has received many prestigious awards and citations including the MTN Young Professionals Role Model in Health, Gold Category, in 2020, and the Golden Citizen Award in 2021, conferred on him by the Traditional Authority of Kumawu-Bodomase for his humanitarian work.