8 hours ago

The Electoral Commission has declared Charles Forson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the winner of the Tema Central parliamentary elections.

His declaration as the Member of Parliament-elect follows the completion of the results collation for all polling stations.

In making the declaration, the Deputy Returning Officer for Tema Central, Francis Twum, stated that a total of 148 polling stations, including one outstanding polling station for the special voting, placed NPP’s Charles Forson as the winner.

He won by a margin of 55 votes, securing 18,870 of the total votes cast, while Ebi Bright of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) received 18,815 votes.

The declaration for Tema Central follows an order by the Accra High Court, which instructed the Electoral Commission to collate the results from two outstanding polling stations in the constituency and add them to the previously counted results.