6 hours ago

The National Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has been involved in an accident.

According to reports, the politician is currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Confirming the news, the Ashanti Regional Communications Director for the NPP, Paul Kwabea Yadoh, said he is responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, investigations have been launched into the circumstances leading to the accident.