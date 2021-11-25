15 minutes ago

Hajia Fati, a vocal member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, has revealed that she has a security contract with the government since 2018.

She told pressmen on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, that the contract was specifically with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in relation to retrieval of excavators from illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) sites in parts of the country.

Speaking through a spokesman, Hajia Fati also dismissed recent reports that some of her security detail had been arrested because of complicity excavator deals.

She asked the press houses that carried the story headlined: ’STOP PRESS! Hajia Fati’s Security Detail Arrested Over Excavator Deal’ to retract the publication in 24-hours.

She accused top security officials in the Western and Western North Regions of being behind the publication intended to “dent, destroy, ruin the hard-earned reputation of Hajia Fati for their selfish interests,” the state-owned Daily Graphic reports.

She also spoke about how she had mounted a defense for the president when allegations that he had stolen excavators gained grounds. She said since 2018, in her area of operation, no excavators were burned.

"When they started saying Nana Addo (President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) has stolen excavators, nobody was able to come out and defend the oldman, so I took it to myself to defend him," Hajia Fati said.

"He's not a thief and he doesn't steal, the excavators are there, so we went and looked for them. I have found some and some are still there. During our time no excavators were burnt".

Source: Ghanaweb