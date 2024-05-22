2 hours ago

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim has been appointed as the Board Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Mr Ntim takes over the position from Joe Addo-Yobo, who has served as NPA Board Chairman since 2017.

The NPP Chairman was sworn into office on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, by the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at a brief ceremony held at the Ministry.

In a post on his Facebook wall, the Energy Minister expressed confidence in the ability of Mr Ntim to lead the board.

“[The] National Chairman of my beloved New Patriotic Party, Mr Ntim is not new to leadership and therefore, I have no doubt that, he has what it takes to steer the NPA to achieve its objectives for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” he wrote.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh further “charged the new chairman of the downstream regulator to focus on key priorities; strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing operational efficiencies, and ensuring that the NPA operates with the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

Profile of Stephen Ntim

Mr Ntim was a member of the Danquah-Busia Club that transformed into the New Patriotic Party in 1992.

As an NPP veteran, he has served the party in various capacities.

Between 2001 and 2005, he served as the National First Vice-Chairman of the NPP and has since then contested four times for the chairmanship position without success. In the 2018 contest, he placed second after polling 2,515 votes against Freddie Blay’s 3,021 votes.

He was later elected as the party’s national chairman in 2022 after his fifth attempt.