An outspoken member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Patrick Kwarteng Sarpong, popularly known as P.K. Sarpong, has berated former President John Mahama for addressing the late Jerry John Rawlings as his boss.

According to him, "it is quite interesting" that over the years, the NDC presidential candidate did not realize Mr. Rawlings was his boss but after his death.

"Boss [refering to late J.J. Rawlings], It is difficult to come to terms with your shocking exit. But you've always been unconventional and acted on your own terms. The rest of us your comrades are left to mourn you. But beyond mourning your departure we have a duty and a responsibility to ensure that your person and your principles receive their deserved place in the history of Ghana. Leader of the Revolution, Founder of the 4th Republic and midrive of the longest period of democratic governance in our history and nobody can take that away. Fare thee well Boss," Mahama wrote.

But in reaction, P.K. Sarpong said, John Mahama's address to the deceased as his boss, was "quite interesting".

To P.K, Mr. Mahama never treated J.J. Rawlings as his boss and therefore wondered why the sudden change of recognition.

"It is quite Interesting that today Mr. Mahama is referring to Papa J as Boss. He never treated him as such while he was alive. This world eh...," Surprised P.K. Sarpong wrote.

Rawlings dies

The first President of the 4th Republic died on Thursday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the capital, Accra.

According to family sources, the NDC founder suddenly took ill days after burying his mother and was on admission at the country's premier health facility receiving medical treatment when the unexpected occurred.

He left behind a wife, the former First Lady and now founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. They had four children including the Klottey Korle MP, Zanitor Agyenang-Rawlings.

Mr. Rawlings was aged 73.