Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has stated that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) biggest challenge is not breaking the '8' but rather finishing it.

According to him, he believes that the ruling party has not effectively utilized its current term questioning why they [NPP] are seeking an extension.

Speaking with on Onua TV’s Maakye on Thursday, July 4, 2024, he said the NPP has squandered the opportunity given to them and has not met the expectations of Ghanaians.

“Right now, the NPP’s problem is not about breaking the ‘8’, it’s about finishing the ‘8’. It’s a big problem. If you can’t finish the 8 well, how do you break the 8? You have an economy where the cedi is the worst performing currency in the world. GH¢4.00 to the dollar, Ghanaians rejected President Mahama. And Vice President Bawumia, at GH¢16.00 to the dollar, he wants to be President,” he wondered.

The businessman and politician expressed his disbelief at the NPP's ambition to extend its mandate, especially given the economic challenges the country is facing.

“We have everything that can change our country but we’ve given the country to people who take us for granted and say… I don’t want to mention names, ‘fa steer no ma me‘ [hand over the steering to me] and all that,” he said.

“We have not reduced Ghana to a toy where everybody is struggling to get a steer. We have to present ourselves so that the Ghanaian people can vote for us,” he added.

Ayariga questioned whether the fundamentals of the economy change under different administrations and criticized the NPP's handling of the economy, pointing out that despite the poor performance of the cedi, the party is still seeking to stay in power.

“So, I don’t know if the economic fundamentals are different when it comes to certain people?” he noted.

Source: Ghanaweb