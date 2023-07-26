3 hours ago

The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) is ready to effectively oversee the introduction of nuclear power into Ghana’s energy mix.

The regulatory body says it will ensure that safety, security, and safeguards are a priority as the country prepares to build a nuclear power plant by 2030.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of a workshop to sensitize journalists on the work of the NRA and its role in Ghana’s Nuclear Power Programme, Director-General of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Dr. Nii Kwashie Allotey, assured that the public will not be harmed if nuclear is integrated into Ghana’s energy mix.

“The role of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority is to ensure that everything being done in the three critical areas of safety, security, and safeguards is done safely. We protect humans and the environment against radiation, so we make sure that everything is done safely.

“We are also looking at security to make sure that the plant is secured against any sabotage or external or internal threats. We ensure that things are done securely. Safeguards have to do with non-proliferation.

“The Nuclear Regulatory Authority was set up to assure that everything is done safely. People can be rest assured that the Nuclear Regulatory Authority is working to take public safety, security, and safeguards into account. So you can be assured that things will be done safely.”

With seven years to develop the nuclear power plant, Dr. Allotey said the NRA is building the capacity of its staff and forming cooperations with other international bodies to benefit from their expertise.

Ghana declared its intention to pursue a Nuclear Power Programme (NPP) for peaceful purposes in 2013 through a letter submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Source: citifmonline