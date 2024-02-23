24 minutes ago

In preparation for the upcoming 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia's manifesto committee has appointed Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), to its Youth and Sports sub-committee, a move aimed at shaping the New Patriotic Party's sports agenda.

The committee, led by former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, features key figures from various sectors, including experienced sports broadcaster Charles Osei Asibey, Gifty Oware-Mensah, CEO of Berry Ladies Football Club and a member of the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council, and Kudjoe Fianoo, president of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

Notable additions also include former Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah and former deputy Pius Enam Hadzide, with the current Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, serving as the committee's advisor.

Professor Twumasi's inclusion comes amidst public scrutiny of the NSA's management of sports facilities, particularly regarding maintenance issues and accountability.

Despite recent preparations at the Accra Sports Stadium for various sporting events, questions have arisen over the renting out of facilities for non-sporting events, leading to scrutiny by the Public Accounts Committee.

Additionally, Gifty Oware-Mensah has faced criticism for remarks concerning perceived disparities in treatment between the Black Stars and other national teams, notably the Black Queens.

As Dr. Bawumia assembles personalities to shape his manifesto, attention now turns to the announcement of the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer's running mate, sparking further anticipation within political circles.