The Director General of the National Sports Authority(NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, was on Friday, 28th October 2022, detained at the Legon Police station for alleged involvement in fraud.

His arrest was due to a report filed by the director of a private company known as Mum and Sons which was contracted to supply hampers to the authority in January this year.

According to the company, they were contracted to supply the NSA with 50 new-year hampers at GHc500 each totaling GHc25,000.

Despite incessant requests for an agreed contract or a receipt from Mum and Sons, the NSA procurement officer Ohene Twumasi who is alleged to be the cousin of the NSA director and her secretary Afia Serebour who is also said to be a relative of the NSA boss refused and told the company that the money will be paid in two weeks time.

In May this year, the private company reported the matter to EOCO but after investigations, nothing was done about it.

Mum and Sons were later told by the NSA that they will pay GHc10,000 instead of the agreed GHc25,000 which they refused.

In June this year, the company realized that Bobena Solutions which is alleged to be owned by Afia Serebour, secretary to the Director General of NSA had been officially awarded the contract at a cost of GHc41,000 when they were directed to the accounts department for payment.

They realized that Bobena Solutions had already been paid GHc15,000 and Mum and Sons were advised that they should wait for the remaining payment to be made to Bobena so they will give them their part.

Mum and Sons reported the matter to the Legon Police and on Wednesday the trio of Ohene Twumasi, NSA boss and her secretary were all invited but they refused to go

Afia Serebour went to the Police station in the company of her lawyer but was detained and then on Friday, Prof Peter Twumasi also went to the station with his lawyer but was detained and was later given a Police inquiry bail.

According to the Police, the three persons will be arraigned before the court but Mum and Sons have been promised their money will be paid by November 7.