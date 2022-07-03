3 hours ago

The Director General of the National Sports Authority(NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi has dragged two staff members of the organization before the law courts for defamation.

Among his reliefs, the former KNUST lecturer is seeking a GHC4million in damages for bringing his name into disrepute.

Two staff members of the organization on 20th June, 2022 tabled a seven page letter to the Board of Directors calling for the removal of their Director General for allegedly causing infractions among several others.

In the said petition signed by two staff members namely Kwame Baa Mensa and Edmond Appiah, some wild allegations were made including the receipt of double salary, procurement breaches, misuse of state resources, overseeing a hostile work environment, abuse of office, conflict of interest among others.

They called for the board to remove the Director General and institute an investigations into his shady deals at the NSA.

Prof Peter Twumasi who has refuted the allegations as they are malicious and an attempt to taint his hard earned reputation on Thursday, 30th June,2022 filed a suit at the Accra High Court seeking seven relief from the court.

Below are the reliefs he is seeking:

The plaintiff claims against the defendants, jointly and severally as follows;

1. Damages in the sum of Four Million Ghana Cedis (GHS 4,000,000) for the defamatory statements recklessly and maliciously published by the defendants in the letter dated 20th June 2022.

2. Aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the said letter.

3. Exemplary damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the said letter.

4. Compensatory damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the said letter.

5. A retraction and unqualified apology by the defendants with the same prominence and circulation as the publication of the said letter.

6. An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, assigns, workmen, principals, servants, assigns, allies or anyone claiming through or under them or upon their instructions, directions or support from further publication of any further false, derogatory, disparaging and or defamatory allegations and or material against the plaintiff.

7. Payment of all expenses and costs associated with and incurred by the plaintiff in this suit including lawyer’s fees.