The Director General of the National Sports Authority(NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi and his team on Friday, paid a working visit to the Tema Sports Stadium as part of plans to improve conditions of the facility for sporting activities including football and athletics.

The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of National Sports Authority is expected to begin full operation from Tema Stadium to ensure that adequate attention is given to the stadium and its facilities for sports development, organization and promotion.

The people of Tema and it's environs, have over the years cried for a well structured sitting capacity Stadium because the “Harbour City” have served the Nation well in terms of producing quality players for the various National Teams.

Present with the NSA Boss for the inspection were the staff of NSA stationed at the stadium and Estate Manager from the Head Office, Engineer Ebo Andorful.