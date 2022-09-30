2 hours ago

The National Sports Authority (NSA) have announced that they have closed down all state-owned stadiums to Ghana Premier League matches indefinitely.

This decision stems from the fact that the GFA has suspended all betPawa Premier League matches due to a motion on notice filed by demoted Ashgold SC at an Accra High Court.

The motion on notice will be heard by the Human Rights High Court on October, 14th, 2022 and until then all state-owned stadiums will remain closed.

The Premier League was scheduled to enter Matchday 4 this weekend.

STATEMENT BELOW: