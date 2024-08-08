1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwame Baa, has assured fans that the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi will be ready to host the Black Stars' opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Angola in September.

With the Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirming the match will take place on September 5, concerns have been raised about the stadium’s condition, especially following recent non-sporting events that may have impacted the pitch.

Players and coaches have frequently voiced dissatisfaction with the playing surface, fearing that these activities could exacerbate the situation.

Despite these worries, Kwame Baa remains confident in the venue's preparedness.

"At the end of the day, we will come back to say that yes, prudently, we have managed the little resources from the Kumuyi program," Baa stated in an interview with Luv FM.

"We have been able to cater for our water bills, electricity, and all manner of people working day in and day out to ensure your dear Baba Yara Stadium is at a point where we can all be very proud of."

The match will be officiated by Rwandan referee Samuel Uwikunda, with assistants Dieudonne Mutuyimana and Eric Mugabo, and Ruzindana Nsoro serving as the fourth official.

As Ghana aims to end a 43-year AFCON drought, the Black Stars will be under significant pressure to secure a home victory before heading to Niger for their second qualifying match.

The 2025 AFCON tournament is set to take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, adding further importance to Ghana’s qualifying campaign.