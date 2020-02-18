2 hours ago

General Manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Yves Nana Gyimbibi Coker is livid about the way and manner the National Sports Authority(NSA) managers of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium have treated the club.

According to Nana Coker the NSA could have informed the club in advance If they ever had such plans to renovate the Stadium and not wait till the last hour to inform them about such decision.

"The truth is that, the NSA didn't give the needed respect to Asante Kotoko, it's not good at all. If you have got a plan concerning the stadium, you should have alerted us from the beginning of the season or probably the last 3 months for us to make the necessary preparations but not leaving us insecurely like this, it's unpardonable."

He however admitted that the National Sports Authority has written to the club to inform them about their decision.

"It's true yesterday we received a letter from the National Sports Authority indicating that Baba Yara has been closed down temporarily for renovation but what makes it weird is that they didn't informs us early to make necessary preparations towards it which has made us stranded right now us to where we will be playing our home games but we will look for a venue from today." he concluded.