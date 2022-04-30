2 hours ago

The National Sports Authority (NSA) is struggling to settle a whooping Ghc17,000.00 debt they incurred during the 2022 World Cup play offs against Nigeria according to Happy FM.

This debt was incurred during the 2022 World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria in Kumasi in March.

Ghana drew 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the World Cup play off at the Baba Yara Stadium.

But the Black Stars played out a 1-1 drawn game at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to qualify via the away goal rule.

According to the report filed by the Accra-based radio station, hotels, security, medical staff, and officials have not been paid after the game.

Hoteliers from four hotels are chasing the National Sports Authority to settle the bills which cost over Ghc 170,000.

Other essential workers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium have not been paid after the game.

It will be recalled that Ghana hosted Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 26, 2022, in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff.