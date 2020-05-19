52 minutes ago

Clubs in the Ghana Premier League who use any National Sports Authority (NSA) managed stadiums should be preparing for the worst.

Football has been on a hiatus since the middle of March when the coronavirus pandemic surge caused a ban on all public gatherings.

Since then a lot of discussions have been ongoing about whether to restart the league or to curtail the 2019/2020 league season.

There has been suggestions that the Ghana Premier League games should be played behind closed doors and If that idea is accepted clubs should be ready to fork out that much.

This is according to the NSA boss who says that should clubs play behind closed doors the NSA will charge a staggering GHC 60,000 that is $10,500 per game.

National Sports Authority (NSA) boss Professor Peter Twumasi has revealed his outfit will charge GHC60,000 per game if it becomes obvious NSA will not benefit from gate proceeds.

“This is to enable us to observe all the COVID-19 protocols by providing sanitizers, water, soap, tissues, electricity, and maintaining the social distancing protocols," he told Kumasi FM.

“With this realistic charge, the NSA will have enough funds to also maintain the stadia. We provide services without getting the required fund.

“The NSA has been constantly criticized for failing to maintain the stadia, with this charge we will be able to fix everything.” he concluded.