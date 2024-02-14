2 hours ago

The newly nominated MCE for nsawam Adoagyiri, Hon Emmanuel Owusu-Arthur embarked on a tour to visit areas where infrastructural projectS that were initiated by the member of parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh are being carried out.

This move is to acquaint himself with ongoing projects within the municipality and ascertain the level of progress of work being done.

Project sites he visited today are, the Adipa soccer field development project, the okobeyeyie soccer field development project, the pavement of the government hospital road project and the ultramodern maternity center building project at the Nsawam government hospital.

He was joined by the NPP constituency youth organizer, constituency women organizer, constituency, constituency nasara coordinator, constituency financial secretary and other party sympathizers.

Hon. Owusu-Arthur promised to work hand in hand with the Member of Parliament to ensure maximum development within the municipality.