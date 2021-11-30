8 hours ago

The 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has presented a cash donation of GHc10,000 to the team from the Keta Senior High and Technical School that made it to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Announcing this in a Facebook post, she explained that the team had made history and they were a team she was proud of.

“Earlier today I made a cash donation of GHS10,000 to the history-making KETASCO NSMQ team through my aide, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa,” she wrote.

For being the first female to have appeared at the NSMQ finals in the last 8 years, the intelligent Francisca Lamini, from KETASCO, has been receiving a lot of accolades from people across board.

As part of Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s presentation, she asked that a bigger portion of the money is given to the young lady, while encouraging many more women to venture into the sciences.

“I requested that the phenomenal Francisca Lamini be given GHS4,000. It is my hope that many more girls will be inspired to pursue STEM,” she wrote.

KETASCO made it to its first ever appearance in the finals this year, becoming the first school from the Volta region to also ever appear in the finals.

They squared it off with Prempeh College and PRESEC, Legon, and although they emerged third from the competition, there has been no doubt that they have attracted the loudest cheers from people.