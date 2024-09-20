2 hours ago

Despite a challenging 2-0 loss in the first leg, Nsoatreman FC's General Manager, Eric Alagidede, remains optimistic about his team’s chances of securing a spot in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana FA Cup champions were defeated in the second preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium, but Alagidede is confident that his side has what it takes to overturn the result in the return leg against CS Constantine.

Speaking ahead of the crucial second leg at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui in Algeria, Alagidede assured fans that Nsoatreman FC has the quality to stage a comeback and pull off what many would consider a miracle.

"We admit that we are in a difficult situation, but I believe we can do a miracle in Algeria," he told Asempa FM.

He stressed the team's focus and determination, adding, "With the quality we have, I know we can qualify for the group stage."

Nsoatreman FC will hold their final training session today as they make their final preparations for the high-stakes encounter, scheduled for Saturday, September 21, with kick-off at 17:00 GMT.

The team remains hopeful of achieving a historic result and advancing in the competition, despite the uphill battle.

Fans will be eagerly watching to see if Nsoatreman can defy the odds and bring glory back to Ghanaian football on the continental stage.