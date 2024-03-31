1 hour ago

Nsoatreman clinched a hard-earned spot in the FA Cup semifinals with a gritty 1-0 triumph over Karela United in a thrilling clash at the Nana Amoah Koronmansah II Park on Saturday.

The match unfolded as a tightly contested affair, with both sides exhibiting determination and skill in their attempts to breach the opposing defense.

Despite several promising attacks, the first half concluded without either team managing to find the back of the net.

In the second half, both managers made strategic adjustments to their formations and lineups in pursuit of a breakthrough.

However, all endeavors to score fell short, leading the match into extra time.

The pivotal moment arrived in the 102nd minute when Eric Osei Bonsu unleashed a superb strike following an exquisite buildup, handing Nsoatreman the vital lead and eventual victory.

Despite Karela United's valiant efforts to equalize in the remaining time, Nsoatreman staunchly defended their advantage to clinch the semifinal berth.