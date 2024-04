4 hours ago

Nsoatreman FC and Berekum Chelsea played out an exciting draw in the Bono derby at the Professor Nana Koromansah Park on Sunday, with neither team able to secure a decisive victory.

Despite Nsoatreman's previous win over their regional rivals in October 2023, they were unable to replicate their success, settling for a share of the points this time.

The result leaves Nsoatreman FC in 7th position on the league table with 34 points, just one point behind Bibires FC, who occupy 5th place.