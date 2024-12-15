5 hours ago

Nsoatreman FC played out a 1-1 draw with Dreams FC in a closely contested Matchday 13 encounter of the Premier League on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at the Nana Konamansah Park.

Dreams FC struck early with a 7th-minute goal from Joseph Esso, giving the visitors a quick advantage. However, the home side responded in the second half when Collins Kofi Kudjoe equalized in the 57th minute.

Both teams had opportunities to secure a winner but failed to convert their chances, resulting in a shared point at the final whistle.

The result leaves Nsoatreman FC in 11th place on the league table, while Dreams FC remain in the relegation zone, struggling to climb out of the bottom three.