4 hours ago

Nsoatreman FC has categorically denied recent reports suggesting the departure of head coach Maxwell Konadu following the club's MTN FA Cup triumph.

Contrary to earlier media claims, the club's General Manager Eric Alagidede has affirmed that Konadu remains fully committed to his role and has no intentions of moving to South Africa or any other club.

Speculation had surfaced indicating that Konadu might leave Nsoatreman FC for a potential role with Black Leopards, sparking rumors about former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu being lined up as his successor. However, these reports have been firmly debunked by the club.

Maxwell Konadu recently signed a two-year contract extension with Nsoatreman FC, prolonging his tenure until 2025.

Under his stewardship, the club has achieved significant milestones, notably securing a commendable fourth-place finish in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Konadu's strategic prowess was instrumental in accumulating 50 points over 34 games, underscoring his impact on the team’s performance.

Eric Alagidede, speaking to Ghanasportsnews.com, confirmed that no agreement has been reached with Black Leopards or any other club regarding Konadu's departure.

He emphasized that Konadu's sole focus remains on Nsoatreman FC as they prepare for their debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Konadu's illustrious coaching career spans various clubs including Legon Cities, Asante Kotoko, and a stint as an assistant coach for Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.

His continued presence at Nsoatreman FC is poised to bolster the club's ambitions in both domestic competitions and continental tournaments.

As Nsoatreman FC gears up for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign, there is confidence within the club and among supporters in Konadu's leadership to guide them to further successes on the field.