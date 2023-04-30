1 hour ago

Nsoatreman FC secured a narrow victory over Medeama SC at the Konamansa Park, thanks to a 53rd-minute goal from Emmanuel Kotei.

The game was a closely contested affair, with both teams creating chances throughout.

However, it was Nsoatreman FC who managed to break the deadlock in the second half, with Kotei scoring the only goal of the game. The goal was well-deserved, as Nsoatreman FC had been applying pressure on Medeama SC's defence for much of the game.

Despite Medeama SC's efforts to get back into the game, they were unable to find the back of the net, and the game ended 1-0 in favour of Nsoatreman FC.

The victory sees Nsoatreman FC move up to 14th place in the Ghana Premier League standings, while Medeama SC remains in 3rd place.

The win will give Nsoatreman FC a much-needed boost in confidence as they look to climb further up the table in their upcoming matches.

Nsoatreman FC's 1-0 win over Medeama SC was a hard-fought victory that was well-deserved. Emmanuel Kotei's goal was the difference between the two teams, and the win will give Nsoatreman FC a much-needed boost as they continue their campaign in the Ghana Premier League.