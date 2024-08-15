1 hour ago

Nsoatreman FC President Ignatius Baffour-Awuah has called on his team to secure a commanding 3-0 victory against Elect-Sport FC in their CAF Confederation Cup opener.

The passionate owner believes that a decisive win at home will give the team a significant advantage ahead of the return leg in Cameroon.

The first leg of the preliminary round is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 18, with the return fixture set for August 23.

"Make yourself proud by beating them convincingly in Accra so that the away game will be a foregone conclusion," Baffour-Awuah urged in an interview with 3Sports.

"Fortunately for us, they are not playing in their own country. They are playing in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon. So it will be like no man’s land.

It is your performance that will determine whether you qualify or not."

He emphasized the importance of taking full advantage of the home leg, setting a clear target for his players. "Win by a margin of at least 3-0.

That is the measure. If we are able to do that, it will make the return journey a mere formality."

Baffour-Awuah's ambitious goal underscores Nsoatreman FC's determination to start their continental campaign on a strong note and assert their dominance early in the competition.