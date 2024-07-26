4 hours ago

Ghana FA Cup champions Nsoatreman FC have strengthened their squad by acquiring the talented Black Starlets captain Benjamin Tsivanyo for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Tsivanyo, who has garnered attention for his exceptional performances with the Black Starlets, joins Nsoatreman FC from Great Olympics.

At just 15 years old, the attacking midfielder is making his second Premier League appearance following his stint with the Accra-based club.

The signing was officially announced through the club's social media channels, where they highlighted Tsivanyo's potential.

"We are thrilled to welcome generational talent and Ghana U17 captain Benjamin Tsivanyo to Amanaso," the club stated.

"His addition will enhance our squad's depth and quality. We look forward to supporting his career development. Welcome, Ben!"

Tsivanyo made three appearances for Great Olympics towards the end of the recent Ghana Premier League season. He previously gained recognition at WAFA and first caught the spotlight during the KGL U-17 Championship in 2022.

A standout moment in his career came during the UEFA Invitational Tournament, where he scored a remarkable 17-minute hat-trick against Serbia.

Most recently, Tsivanyo captained the Black Starlets at the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship, leading his team to a fourth-place finish at the Legon Sports Stadium.