4 hours ago

In a thrilling encounter, Nsoatreman FC staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over basement dwellers Real Tamale United (RTU) on Sunday.

The match, held at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu, saw Alhassan Mankuyeli opening the scoring for the home side in the 26th minute, giving RTU an early lead.

However, Nsoatreman FC fought back valiantly, with Issah Ahmed's own goal leveling the playing field and reigniting their hopes of a comeback.

In a dramatic turn of events, Collins Kofi Kudjoe sealed the victory for the visitors with a goal in the third minute of injury time, completing their remarkable turnaround and ensuring a joyful journey back home for the Nsoatre-based side.