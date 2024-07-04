3 hours ago

Foster Apetorgbor, the promising youngster from Nsoatreman FC, exudes confidence as his team prepares to embark on their maiden CAF Confederation Cup journey.

The Ghana Premier League outfit earned this opportunity after securing their first-ever trophy by clinching the Ghana FA Cup in a dramatic final against Bofoakwa Tano, where Apetorgbor played a pivotal role by scoring the decisive penalty.

"We are prepared for Africa. We know we will be participating in Africa, and I can assure Ghanaians that we are ready for it," Apetorgbor confidently expressed in an interview with Kessben FM.

Balancing his football aspirations with final-year studies at Kumasi High School, Apetorgbor joined Nsoatreman FC during the January transfer window and swiftly made an impact with 17 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

His performances were stellar enough to earn him two Player of the Month awards, showcasing his talent and dedication.

Now, the young star is determined to make a mark in the CAF Confederation Cup, aiming to elevate Nsoatreman FC to new heights in their historic continental campaign.

His readiness and resilience underscore a promising future as he prepares to face formidable opponents on the African stage.