4 hours ago

Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the PIN Codes for a total of 142,381 final year students from 125 accredited tertiary Institutions in the country who have so far registered to enrol to do their mandatory national service for the 2023/2024 service year.

This does not include individual defaulters who have applied to be enrolled onto this year’s national service.

Management of the scheme in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Ag. Director, Corporate Affairs of NSS, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, said all eligible final year Ghanaian students were therefore requested to log onto the Scheme’s website on www.nss.gov.gh, to access their PIN Codes with their respective school Index Numbers and Date of Birth.

“The next step is to proceed to any branch of ADB Bank Ltd. to make payment of GH¢40.00; or alternatively, through MTN MoMo platform for GH¢41.00, to activate the enrollment process,” he added.

Mr Entsiwah indicated that the closing date for the registration was Saturday, August 19, 2023.

“Management urges accredited tertiary institutions that are yet to submit their supplementary final year lists, to do so as soon as possible, to enable the Scheme process them also for enrolment for the 2023/2024 national service. All eligible final-year Ghanaian students are advised to ensure that they personally complete the enrollment process to avoid errors that may subsequently affect processing for their deployment,” he added.

Source: citifmonline