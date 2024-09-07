3 hours ago

The Management of the National Service Authority (NSA) has officially released the postings for 106,223 national service personnel for the 2024/2025 service year as of September 6, 2024.

This announcement includes the allocation of Ghanaian graduates from accredited universities, those who completed studies abroad, defaulters, and private applicants who registered for their mandatory national service.

A mop-up exercise will follow for any remaining unassigned personnel.

All deployed personnel are required to follow the outlined validation and registration process:



Check Placement: Personnel should log onto the NSA’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to check their placement.

Print Appointment Letter: After checking placement, print the appointment letter and take it to the place of posting for endorsement.

Book Appointment for Registration: Personnel should book an online appointment for the date and time of registration after endorsement.

Complete Registration: With an endorsed appointment letter and a valid Ghana Card, personnel should proceed to the assigned Regional Validation and Registration Centre to complete the registration process.

The registration and validation process will commence at regional centres across the country from Thursday, September 12, 2024, and will close on Monday, September 30, 2024. The 2024/2025 National Service is set to begin on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The NSA has emphasized that reposting is not allowed and encourages all service personnel to accept their postings as an essential contribution to national development. The Authority extends its best wishes for a successful and fulfilling service year to all personnel.