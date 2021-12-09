5 hours ago

New entrant into the senior national team, Ibrahim Nuhu Gado, is making beautiful waves in the table tennis fraternity.

Crowned champion in the mini cadet category of the ITTF world junior and cadet championships held in Ghana in 2019, and also winning the U19 category of the 2021 players’ tournament, Gado is leaving no stone unturned as he represents Ghana in international competitions.

Gado was amongst the newly added faces including Godwin Alabi, Emmanuella Yaa Kyere and Blessing Labanti that joined experienced players in the national team to represent Ghana at the ITTF Africa Western Region championship in Nigeria in October this year.

Although this tournament was his first overseas competition, and meeting very skilled players, he did not let the pressure in the atmosphere sway him off.

Young Gado gave a spectacular performance at the early stages of the Men's singles category but was short lived in the round 16 when he lost to the eventual winner of the competition Rilwan Akanbi. He then partnered another rising star Godwin Alabi to reach the quarter finals of the men’s doubles.

Gado on his return thanked the entire Black Loopers team, his personal coach Kwame Ampofo, Ghana Table Tennis Association and all table tennis enthusiasts.

Gado has resumed training and is looking forward to improve on his game techniques and plans so as to have more opportunities to represent the country. He looks up to the current Ghanaian champion, Emmanuel Commey and the sensational table tennis legend Timo Boll and wants to be like them in the future.