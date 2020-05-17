3 hours ago

Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces has chastised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for being 'troublesome'.

"The people have already intended to be troublesome and it's bad; it's sad," he said in reaction to the hullabaloo surrounding a new voters' register.

The former National Security Advisor to the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills was speaking in a one-on-one interview on Me Man Nti programme on Neat FM said there is no way President Akufo-Addo will do anything to jeopardize this country and that since he is the President, he should be allowed to make decisions in the interest of the country.

"Akufo-Addo is not going to do anything which will harm Ghana . . . So why should the NDC fight him over a new voters' register? I don't think Akufo-Addo will intentionally do anything that will harm the country. Is he not a Ghanaian?"

According to him, "compiling a new voters' register should not be a source of tension".

"Why should I raise hell over a new voters' register? We need to stop it. If you are a bad person, you suspect every other person is also bad . . . we should think Ghana first," he added.

Meanwhile, the largest opposition NDC has accused two bodies: National Identification Authority (NIA) and the Electoral Commission (EC) of conniving to disenfranchise Ghanaian youths all in a bid to rig the elections in favour of the ruling NPP government.

EC's Denial

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Commission is plotting to rig the 2020 elections in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a press statement signed by its acting Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Sylvia Annor, the EC described the allegations as a calculated attempt by the NDC to tarnish the image of the Commission.

"It is impossible for the Commission to conspire with any political party or institution as is being speculated by Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and the NDC since the electoral process remains transparent at all levels,” the EC said.

NIA not conspiring with EC

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has reacted to the allegation by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it was conspiring with the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the 2020 general elections in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NIA in a press statement on Friday challenged the NDC to provide evidence to support the allegation.

“NIA is not part of the election management architecture in Ghana. There is no conspiracy between NIA and EC to rig the 2020 elections. Election rigging is a serious criminal matter with dire political, economic and social consequences for any nation.

“Any person, party or institution alleging such a criminal conspiracy has a duty to report same to the police and provide the requisite evidence to support investigations and/or prosecution,” the NIA said.