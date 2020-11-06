2 hours ago

Nuremberg-born Ghanaian player Jamie Leweling who plays for lower tier German side Greuther Fürth has rejected Ghana's call up ahead of the AFCON 2021 double header against Sudan.

The player who is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Germany has already represented the land of his birth at the under age competitions and believes he has a very good chance of representing Germany at senior level.

Representing Ghana will dent any hopes of playing for the Die Manschaft of Germany as he wishes.

The 19 year old forward plays mainly on the right midfield or on the wings and can even play as a center forward.

Leweling made his professional debut for Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga 2 on 28 July 2019, coming on as a substitute in the 85th minute for Tobias Mohr in the home match against Erzgebirge Aue, which finished as a 0–2 loss.

The player since making his debut for his lower tier German side in 2019 made a grand total of 22 appearances for the team scoring just three goals.

He came through the ranks at FC Nürnberg before leaving on a free transfer to join Greuther Fürth.

Leweling has made three appearances for the German U-20 side scoring just a goal before deciding to switch nationality to Ghana.

The player has played 5 games in the Bundesliga and once in the DFB Pokal with a cumulative game time of 240 minutes in 6 games all season whiles scoring once.