Asante Kotoko has confirmed that defender Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed will stay with the club for the upcoming season, dismissing earlier transfer speculations.

The 31-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors in August 2023 and quickly established himself as a pivotal player in the team.

Despite Asante Kotoko's challenging season, Nurudeen stood out as a consistent performer for the Ghanaian giants.

Recently, there were indications that Nurudeen might leave the club, fueled by his return to work as a professional nurse at the end of the season.

Media reports had suggested he was among the players set to depart Asante Kotoko following a major overhaul at the club.

Currently based in Tamale, Nurudeen has resumed his nursing duties after the club was unable to facilitate a transfer to Kumasi following the season's conclusion.

Before joining Asante Kotoko, there were assurances that the club would assist Nurudeen in transitioning to a medical facility in the Ashanti Region, enabling him to balance his football career with his nursing profession.

Interest from other topflight clubs persists, but any potential move will likely hinge on finding a suitable equilibrium between his dual careers.

Nurudeen remains a key figure for Asante Kotoko as they prepare for the upcoming season, aiming to strengthen their squad and improve on their previous campaign.