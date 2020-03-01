1 hour ago

Kumasi based National Women's Premier League side Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies finished the first round of the NWPL with unbeating home record.

The Charles Anokye girls who have never lost a game on home soil split points with the defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies to maintain the record of having played four matches at home without a defeat.

They Academy Ladies are very hopeful of maintain the record even in the second round.

The National Women's Premier League returns in the next two weeks with second round of exciting display.

By: Media Officer ,Esther Osei.