Mrs Francisca Oteng-Mensah, Board Chair of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has directed Wilkado Construction Limited, contractor working on the Ho Youth Resource Centre to speed up with work on the project.

She said, she was not happy with the pace of work on the project and charged the construction firm to double efforts to complete the first phase of the project by June this year.

He also instructed the contractors to also start working on the grass at the playing arena by next week.

Mrs Oteng-Mensah, who said this when a team from the headquarters of NYA visited the project site to familiarise with the progress of work, said the timeline for completion of the Resource Centre before the end of 2020 still hold and asked the Contractor to speed up.

The Centre, when completed would consist of recreational and skills training facilities including ICT halls, sports field for football and other sporting events on its multi-purpose platforms.

It would have an eight-lane tartan tracks and seating capacity of 5,000.

The Board Chair said, "We cannot disappoint the youth of this nation considering the enormous skills development potentials and talents that can be harnessed and nurtured when the facility is completed. So we want it done on time."

Mr Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, Chief Executive Officer of NYA said the Authority had fulfilled its side of the bargain and would not take excuses that would further delay the project, with the first phase costing GH¢ 12.3 million.

He said some regions had already delivered and awaiting the next phase.

Mr Theophilus Anaman Mensah, Director of Technical Projects of NYA said the next phase of the project would entail fixing of seats, building of fence walls, perimeter and construction of floodlights.

He said the projects were being undertaken in 10 regions of the country with the newly created six regions coming on board later.

Togbe Gbeworza I, Chief Executive Officer of the construction firm said they would work day and night to meet the deadline.