3 hours ago

Amadou Fontem Tingana, the agent of former Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga says that Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer( CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah is behaving like a player agent than a club CEO.

He says that in Cameroon, most club Presidents and players alike know the Kotoko CEO as a player agent considering how he acts.

He has accused them of being poor at their job and also treating players poorly and habours regrets about doing business with them.

According to the player's agent, he initially thought he was working with professionals but he later realized it was the reverse.

Speaking to Akoma FM, the agent of the lethal forward stressed that the Ghana Premier League champions have the poorest management he has ever seen.

“Players and Club Presidents in Cameroon know that the CEO of Kotoko is acting more as an agent than a club CEO,” Amadou Fontem Tingana said

Franck Mbella has since departed Kotoko for Al Masry for a transfer fee of $400,000 with Georges Mfegue another Cameroonian also on his way out of the club.