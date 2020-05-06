1 hour ago

Former deputy minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has said that loyalist of former Ghana Football Association(GFA) capo, Kwesi Nyantekyi 'will try to pull' the current administration down.

According to the former deputy minister, current GFA President Kurt Okraku have to stay strong and beware of the fact that beneficiaries of the erstwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration will oppose him.

Speaking in an interview with Angel FM in Accra, Mr. Oppong Asamoah expressed optimism that the former FA Cup committee chairman will succeed as the GFA boss.

“I am very optimistic that Kurt and his administration will succeed only that Nyantakyi loyalists will try to pull Kurt administration down,” he said.

The politician also revealed that, some former GFA Executive Committee members and praise singers are the reason behind the downfall of their own boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“Most issues we had with Kwesi Nyantakyi were about Black Stars budgets reduction, I remember Nyantakyi’s boy nearly launched physical assault on me at the Netherlands Embassy here in Accra,” Oppong Asamoah concluded.

Kurt Okraku, beat competition from former FA vice president George Afriyie, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah Mensah to win the Ghana FA presidential seat in October last year.