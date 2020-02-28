1 hour ago

Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has explained why he didn’t partake in the activities of Obrafour’s Pae Mu Ka at 20 Concert.

Speaking at a dinner with his fans at East Legon’s branch of Pappa’s Pizza and covered by zionfelix.net, Okyeame Kwame revealed that he didn’t receive any invitation from the management of Obrafour to perform.

He said since music is what he does for a living, an invitation should come in, paid and programmed before his performance.

He added that even if he is to perform for free, there should be an invitation.

Commenting on why he didn’t appear in the documentary, Okyeame Kwame said he was in Turkey for a meeting when the team of Obrafour reached out to his management about the shooting of the documentary.

The ‘Made in Ghana’ composer said he returned to witness that his unavailability for the shooting of the documentary has become a grapevine that everyone was chewing.

Watch the video below.

Zionfelix