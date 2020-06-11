1 hour ago

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey say football career took a nosedive due to early marriage.

Lamptey, who was tipped for greatness after the Italia 91 Fifi U17 tournament, married Gloria Appiah in 1993, but it all ended in tears after 24 years.

It was a union fraughted with controversies as his Lamptey's brothers were against him marrying Gloria, who was is from the Fante tribe as they preferred he married from his Ga tribe.

With his failure to blossom into the world scene the 45-year-old believes the early marriage at his teenage days ruined his career.

Speaking to Kasapa FM, Odartey said, “Marrying early even ruined my career. I could have played for long if I had taken my time before getting married,” Lamptey added.

Despite playing for some of the top European clubs, Odartey says he could have done better in his career if he should have not rushed into marriage.

Lamptey was part of Ghana’s squad at the 1992 Olympics and also played for the Black Starss in the 1992 Afcon in Senegal.

He had five children with Gloria of whom two died to lung diseases.

A DNA test in November 2013 revealed he was not the biological father of the remaining three children, a controversy that resulted in their divorce.

Although she took him to court to get 50% of his assets in the divorce, she lost the case.

Odartey Lamptey has recovered from a bitter divorce with his first wife and has since remarried.

The former PSV ace is now blessed with two girls and a boy.